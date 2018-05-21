Accumulate Asian Paints; target of Rs 1320: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Asian Paints

Double digit volume growth in the decorative segment, stable volumes in the industrial segment and raw material price inflation were the highlights of the results for APL during the quarter.

Outlook

Maintain Accumulate with an increased TP of Rs 1320 (from Rs 1300) at 45x FY20E earnings. which is a small premium for the market leader to valuation commanded by peers.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.