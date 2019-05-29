App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterling Biotech lenders receive settlement from promoter-owned company: Report

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had recently rejected a plea by lenders to withdraw the insolvency proceedings against Sterling Biotech.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bankers have received a settlement amount from a Nigerian company belonging to the promoters of Sterling Biotech, a company undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, Moneylife reports.

The lenders have received an undisclosed one-time settlement from VELL FLO, a company whose registered address is in Lagos, through SWIFT. The details of the transaction have been sent to the NCLT and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The report cited documents, which said that VELL FLO belongs to Sterling Biotech promoter Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Sterling Biotech's promoters, Nitin Sandsera and Chetan Sandera, are absconding, and a Delhi court has issued an extradition order against them.

Earlier this month, the NCLT rejected a plea by Sterling Biotech's lenders to withdraw the insolvency proceedings against the company as they were hoping to accept a one time settlement offer made by Sterling Biotech's absconding promoters.

The report noted that the lenders were offered Rs 5,500 crore as an one time settlement by Sterling Biotech's promoters, which is close to 40 percent of their outstanding dues. The report also noted that the promoters made a similar offer to settle dues of Sterling SEZ, another company owned by the promoters — a deal which the banks were keen to accept.

The consortium of lenders, led by Andhra Bank, are planning to contest the NCLT’s decision at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the report added.

In addition to extradition requests, the Sandsera brothers are also facing multiple charges of fraud and are being investigated by the CBI, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Sterling Group owes Rs 15,600 crore to financial and operational creditors.
First Published on May 29, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Business #India #Sterling Biotech

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.