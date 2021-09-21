MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sterling and Wilson Solar commissions 66MWp plant in Jordan

The project will save around 50,000 tonne of carbon emissions annually, thus reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and unlocking large scale solar opportunities for Jordan, a company statement said.

PTI
September 21, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
General view of one of the world's largest floating solar panel farms in Singapore, July 13, 2021, in this still image taken from video. (Image: Reuters)

General view of one of the world's largest floating solar panel farms in Singapore, July 13, 2021, in this still image taken from video. (Image: Reuters)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Tuesday said it has commissioned 66 MWp Al Husainiyah solar power plant in Jordan.

The project will save around 50,000 tonne of carbon emissions annually, thus reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and unlocking large scale solar opportunities for Jordan, a company statement said.

The project is critical for Jordan’s economic growth as it will reduce its reliance on costly hydrocarbon imports for power generation, Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Group said.

The company has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 11.4 GWp of solar power projects in various geographies.

Sterling and Wilson, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

Close

The company provides EPC services primarily for utility-scale solar power projects, with a focus on project design and engineering, and manages all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning.

It has operations in India, South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Jordan #solar #Sterling and Wilson
first published: Sep 21, 2021 02:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.