Sterling and Wilson Solar commissions 66MWp plant in Jordan

General view of one of the world's largest floating solar panel farms in Singapore, July 13, 2021, in this still image taken from video. (Image: Reuters)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Tuesday said it has commissioned 66 MWp Al Husainiyah solar power plant in Jordan.

The project will save around 50,000 tonne of carbon emissions annually, thus reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and unlocking large scale solar opportunities for Jordan, a company statement said.

The project is critical for Jordan’s economic growth as it will reduce its reliance on costly hydrocarbon imports for power generation, Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Group said.

The company has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 11.4 GWp of solar power projects in various geographies.

Sterling and Wilson, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company provides EPC services primarily for utility-scale solar power projects, with a focus on project design and engineering, and manages all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning.

It has operations in India, South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.