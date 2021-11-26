MARKET NEWS

This week in startup funding: DreamSport raises $840 million; Spinny, Nobroker become unicorns

Spinny, an online platform for selling used cars, raised $248 million as part of its Series E funding round, making it the 39th unicorn.

Priyanka Sahay
November 26, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST

This week was filled with multi-million dollar deals with startups becoming unicorns and unicorns further raising multi-million dollar rounds, according to data sourced by Tracxn.

Sports tech firm Dream Sports, which owns the online fantasy platform Dream11, raised $840 million in a round led by Falcon Edge, DST Global, D1 Capital, Redbird Capital and Tiger Global. The round also saw participation from existing investors TPG and Footpath Ventures.

The round valued the firm at $8 billion, up from $5 billion in March this year when its raised $400 million in secondary financing.

Spinny, an online platform for selling used cars, raised $248 million as part of its Series E funding round, making it the 39th unicorn.

Real estate platform NoBroker.com also raised $210 million in a round led by General Atlantic, Tiger Global Management and Moore Strategic Ventures at a $1-billion valuation, to become India’s first unicorn in proptech.

Food delivery brand Biryani By Kilo also raised $35 million in a round led by Falcon Edge venture capital arm Alpha Wave Ventures.

It was followed by human resource startup GreytHR and parking solutions platform Park+ that raised  $30 million and $25 million in Series D and B round, respectively.
