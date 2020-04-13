Swiggy expands grocery delivery to 125 cities in partnership with brands and local retailers

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has expanded its grocery and household essentials delivery service to 125 cities. The service is being fulfilled through neighbourhood stores and distribution centres of large brands.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Swiggy is utilising its delivery fleet to deliver essential items from available items in the stores in their locality. Swiggy has also partnered with several national brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, Cipla and many other city-specific stores to supply branded essential products and food items.

“While the grocery and essentials category has always been a part of our long-term strategy of delivering hyperlocal convenience, we have enabled faster ramp up for the benefit of our consumers. Extending our hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for our consumers as well as earnings for our Delivery Partners during these extraordinary times,” said Vivek Sundar, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy.

The food delivery platform has revamped its offering ‘Swiggy Go’ by launching a hyperlocal delivery service ‘Genie’ in over 15 cities. ‘Genie’ opens up the platform for pick up and drop off of items from anywhere within the city. This includes instant pick-up and drop-off service to send packages across the city or purchase essentials from a particular store.