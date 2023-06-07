Revsure.AI raises $10 million co-led by Neotribe Ventures and Innovation Endeavors

Founded in 2021 by Deepinder Singh Dhingra, RevSure.AI helps marketing, revenue, sales and leadership teams to provide with insight into pipeline generation health and how to prioritize marketing investments.

AI-enabled pipeline acceleration startup RevSure.AI on June 7 said that it has raised $10 million in its latest seed funding round, with an additional $6 million round.

Neotribe Ventures and Innovation Endeavors co-led the seed round, while Operator Collective and Correlation Ventures were also participants. Following this, Neotribe’s partner Alex Salazar will join RevSure’s board of directors, the startup said in a statement.

The additional funding will allow RevSure to deepen investments in product, engineering and AI technology and resources, further scale customer acquisition and double down on the company’s go-to-market strategy.

Speaking on the fundraise, Dhingra, who is also the CEO of RevSure.AI, said, “Adding AI-based predictive insights into pipeline effectiveness and health will allow companies to focus on predictability for outcomes, acceleration to revenue and effectiveness or quality and efficiency.”

Alex Salazar, a partner at Neotribe Ventures, said, “We’re thrilled to be leading the expansion of RevSure’s seed round as their ability to accurately predict pipeline value from all the leads marketing generates is creating an opportunity for them to become the de facto system of engagement for demand gen teams.”

"What sets RevSure apart is the unique combination of data normalization and predictive AI that allows CMOs and their teams to answer those questions faster than ever using a simple, action-oriented user interface,” Haley Daiber Brannan, Investing Partner at Operator Collective further added.

Founded in 2021 by Deepinder Singh Dhingra, RevSure.AI helps marketing, revenue, sales and leadership teams to provide insight into pipeline generation health and how to prioritize marketing investments. RevSure’s solution offers insights such as GTM data graphs, pipeline projections, AI-based recommendations for project pipelines and comparison of marketing and sales funnels to drive revenue growth.