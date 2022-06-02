English
    Pranay Shrivastava takes charge of social community platform Pankhuri as CEO

    Pankhuri Shrivastava, who founded the eponymous start-up and was its CEO, died due to a cardiac arrest last year

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    June 02, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
    Pranay Shrivastava, CEO & Co-founder of Pankhuri.

    Pranay Shrivastava has been appointed as the chief executive officer of women-focussed social community platform Pankhuri, the company said on June 2.

    His sister, Pankhuri Shrivastava, who founded the eponymous start-up and was its CEO, died due to a cardiac arrest in December last year. She was 32.

    The young founder’s untimely demise shocked the startup ecosystem and led to a conversation about the pressures of running a venture-funded company. 

    Anand Lunia, managing partner of venture capital firm India Quotient, tweeted at the time: “You leave us with a lesson- Founders need to take care of themselves. Eat, travel, live comfortably. Take time off. spend an hour a day on yourself. Take secondary exits when feasible. Without fear of being judged.”

    The platform lets women in India network, learn, and shop through live streaming, chat, and cohort-based sessions, enabling them to be active participants in beauty and lifestyle conversations online instead of being passive consumers.

    Pankhuri was founded in September 2019 by Pankhuri Shrivastava, Pranay Shrivastava and Shravan Muralidhar. It had raised $3.2 million of funding in July last year in a round led by Sequoia Capital. 
    Tags: #Pankhuri #Pranay Shrivastava #startups
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 08:00 am
