PhonePe moves domicile from Singapore to India in run-up to IPO plans

Representative image.

Payments and financial services player PhonePe said on October 3 that it has completed the process of moving its domicile from Singapore to India ahead of its plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

The Walmart and Flipkart-owned company said that the process was completed in three steps - firstly, over the past year, PhonePe moved all businesses and subsidiaries of PhonePe Singapore to PhonePe Pvt Ltd (India) directly. This included its insurance broking and wealth broking services.

"Secondly, PhonePe’s board recently approved the creation of a new employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) and the migration of 3000+ PhonePe Group employees’ existing ESOPs by issuing new ESOPs under PhonePe India’s new plan," the company added in a statement.

Finally, under the newly liberalised automatic Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) rules, PhonePe has also moved the ownership of the recently acquired IndusOS Appstore (OSLabs Pte Ltd) from Singapore to India.

The acquisition of IndusOS was completed in July this year, after a year-long tussle with IndusOS' majority shareholder Affle Global Pte Ltd. However, after a series of negotiations, both parties had reached an amicable settlement.

Following these actions, all PhonePe Group businesses and entities are now wholly owned by and consolidated under PhonePe Pvt Ltd (India), said PhonePe.

In an interview for CNN News18’s Bits to Billions in June, PhonePe co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam had revealed that the company is in the process of moving its registered entity from Singapore to India. He had said that the board had already signed off on the plan and the completion of the process was only a matter of time.

"We are a made in India company. Every office, data centre, and employee of ours is here. There is no reason why we should not contribute to wealth creation in this market," Nigam had said.

PhonePe's move to bring back its holding entity to India stands in stark contrast to many startups and unicorns who have flipped abroad, choosing to register in Singapore and the US to take advantage of regulations there.

The company plans to go public once its core businesses turn profitable, which it hopes to achieve by 2023. Currently, PhonePe is a leader in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with a 47 percent market share in monthly volumes.

UPI serves as an acquisition funnel for the startup to cross-sell other financial services including mutual funds and insurance.

"We want to be at a stage where our new-age initiatives have achieved sufficient product-market fit and scale so that our revenue pools are diversified enough. I don't want to raise public money to experiment wildly," Nigam had said.

Founded in 2015 by Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 and has since introduced several mutual funds and insurance products like tax-saving funds, liquid funds, international travel insurance, life insurance, and insurance for the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.