No employee has been fired, will wait for the audit to complete: BharatPe clarifies on Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director, BharatPe

BharatPe issued a statement denying that any employee was fired after rumours swirled on social media about Ashneer Grover's exit from the company.

"The board of BharatPe has not terminated the services of any employee at this stage. Reports suggesting any termination are baseless and untrue," a BharatPe spokesperson said in a statement on January 29.

"The Board remains committed to an independent and thorough audit process. No action has been taken or will be taken till the audit has been completed," the spokesperson added.

Moneycontrol reported on January 28 that even Grover's wife Madhuri Jain Grover, Head of Controls at the $3 billion fintech had also been sent on leave as scrutiny over the company’s practices grew.

While Grover was sent on a leave of absence till March-end amid backlash regarding his abusive language to a Kotak employee and toxic culture at BharatPe, his wife also going on leave signified larger issues around governance at BharatPe.

The company has appointed management consultant and risk advisory firm Alvarez and Marsal to advise the board on its recommendations. It is learnt to be conducting full scale investigation on company’s practices, including accounting, approval processes, expenses and hiring.

The board has been looking into issues, including invoices possibly being over-inflated and some vendors possibly being fake, said a person directly aware of the matter, who did not want to be named. This person also suggested the possibility that when a merchant recorded a transaction, BharatPe may have inflated the value of these transactions.