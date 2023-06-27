Mutual funds ramp up stakes in new-age companies by 2-3X as PE/VCs head out

Nykaa and Zomato featured in the list of top 10 most-bought shares by MFs in May

The proportion of mutual fund (MF) holdings in new-age companies went up by about 2-3 times in FY23, albeit on a low base, according to data filed by companies with BSE. This happened even as PE/VC investors like Softbank, Tiger Global and TPG hastened to book exits from their holdings in such companies, amidst a worsening funding winter for tech companies. Mutual funds’ shareholding in Paytm rose from 1.05 percent to 2.71 percent during the period, Zomato from 2.82 percent to...