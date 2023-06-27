English
    Mutual funds ramp up stakes in new-age companies by 2-3X as PE/VCs head out

    Improvement in profitability and funding winter attract mutual funds to firms like Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, PB Fintech, Delhivery. Experts say MFs might look to ramp up holdings further in these new-age stocks

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    June 27, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST
    Mutual funds ramp up stakes in new-age companies by 2-3X as PE/VCs head out

    Nykaa and Zomato featured in the list of top 10 most-bought shares by MFs in May

    The proportion of mutual fund (MF) holdings in new-age companies went up by about 2-3 times in FY23, albeit on a low base, according to data filed by companies with BSE. This happened even as PE/VC investors like Softbank, Tiger Global and TPG hastened to book exits from their holdings in such companies, amidst a worsening funding winter for tech companies. Mutual funds’ shareholding in Paytm rose from 1.05 percent to 2.71 percent during the period, Zomato from 2.82 percent to...

