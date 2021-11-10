MARKET NEWS

Mosaic Wellness raises $24 million in Series A led by Sequoia Capital India

The startup has earlier raised a $10M Seed round from Elevation Capital, Sequoia Capital India & Matrix Partners along with angel investors like Jitendra Gupta, Kunal Shah & Jaydeep Barman. 

Sanghamitra Kar
November 10, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
Representative image.

Health and wellness startup Mosaic Wellness, which runs Manmatters and Bodywise, has raised $24 million in a Series A round. Sequoia Capital India led the round that also saw the participation of existing investors Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners India.

The startup has earlier raised a $10 million seed round from Elevation Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Matrix Partners along with angel investors like Jitendra Gupta, Kunal Shah and Jaydeep Barman.

“…we are thankful to all the stakeholders who have helped us get to this stage and continue to aspire to help more of us lead a healthier lifestyle in the coming decade,” Co-founder and CEO Revant Bhate said.

Founded by Revant and Dhyanesh Shah in early 2020, Mosaic was set up to deliver consumer-centric, vertically integrated and affordable digital healthcare platforms.

Manmatters and Bodywise are focused on curated services and products for men and women health respectively.

Close

The company business now an annualised revenue of $14 million and serves more than 100,000 customers a month across, Mosaic Wellness said in a statement.

Manmatters has served more than 300,000 men across key therapeutic areas like dermatology, sexual health, hygiene, and nutrition, the statement said.

It recently expanded into diagnostic services for general health needs.

Bodywise has served more than 100,000 women across key therapeutic areas like hair loss, PCOS, skin health, intimate health and nutrition, the statement said.

"Over the last 18 months, the company has grown almost 10X in terms of users and revenue. We are excited to double down on the partnership and for the journey ahead,” said, Abhishek Mohan, Principal at Sequoia Capital India.
Tags: #funding #Sequoia Capital #startups
first published: Nov 10, 2021 11:28 am

