App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Livspace raises $70 million in Series C funding led by TPG Growth, Goldman Sachs

The funds will be utilised to expand its operations to six more areas by 2019 while achieving deeper penetration in existing markets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Home interior and renovation platform has raised $70 million in Series C funding led by TPG Growth and Goldman Sachs. The round also saw participation from existing investors such as Jungle Ventures, Bessemer Ventures and Helion Ventures.

LivSpace will utilise the funds to expand its operations to six more areas by 2019 while achieving deeper penetration in existing markets. It also plans to grow offline footprint through its design centres, and it will continue to invest in the growth of its design partner community and vendor marketplace. The company competes with HomeLane, Urban Ladder and Pepperfry.

“We are thrilled to partner with TPG Growth and Goldman Sachs in our journey. Their understanding of global markets and deep expertise in accelerating growth-stage companies will help us build the next edition of Livspace,” said Anuj Srivastava, co-founder and CEO, Livspace.

“Livspace is a company that is disrupting the fragmented interior-design-and-renovation ecosystem in India. We are confident that their approach has tremendous potential to extend across several markets,” said Akshay Tanna, Principal, TPG Growth.

related news

Avendus Capital was the financial advisor to the company for the latest round.

This investment is in line with our focus on backing excellent management teams that uniquely address the needs and aspirations of India’s growing middle class,” said Niladri Mukhopadhyay, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs.

 
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 11:46 am

tags #Livspace #Startup

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.