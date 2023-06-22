India Web3 funding plunges 97% year-to-date; VCs say now best time to invest

Representative Image

Funding for India’s Web3 startups dropped by 97 percent in the January-May period from a year earlier amid increased scrutiny of crypto companies globally, regulatory uncertainty, and a worsening macro-economic environment. Web3 funding plunged to $32 million across seven rounds in the first five months of 2023 from over $1 billion across 44 rounds in the same period last year, according to data from Venture Intelligence sourced by Moneycontrol. Web3 is the decentralised internet that runs on a public blockchain, the technology that...