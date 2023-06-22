English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    India Web3 funding plunges 97% year-to-date; VCs say now best time to invest

    With global artificial intelligence startups catching the fancy of investors lately, Web3 has struggled to gain traction and the impact was more pronounced in India.

    Debangana Ghosh
    June 22, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
    India Web3 funding plunges 97% year-to-date; VCs say now best time to invest

    Representative Image

    Funding for India’s Web3 startups dropped by 97 percent in the January-May period from a year earlier amid increased scrutiny of crypto companies globally, regulatory uncertainty, and a worsening macro-economic environment. Web3 funding plunged to $32 million across seven rounds in the first five months of 2023 from over $1 billion across 44 rounds in the same period last year, according to data from Venture Intelligence sourced by Moneycontrol. Web3 is the decentralised internet that runs on a public blockchain, the technology that...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The uneasy rise in equity markets

      Jun 22, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Bengal Panchayat polls to set the tone for LS elections, India-US must set real...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers