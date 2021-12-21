MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

India has its own rules and they have to be followed: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

"India is a very dynamic environment—rules are changing, customers are changing, McMillon has said

Priyanka Sahay
December 21, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

India is among the top markets in the world along with US and China and has its own rules that have to be complied with, Walmart president and chief executive Doug McMillon said at an event on August 25.

The statement comes at a time when the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart is facing multiple challenges in the country, including a Competition Commission of India investigation over regulatory issues.

"India is a very dynamic environment—rules are changing, customers are changing," McMillon said at virtual retail event Converge. "India is such a diverse market. So we have to think and execute locally. It has its own rules, so we have to comply with those rules."

"Today we are not allowed to make a foreign direct investment in a multi-brand retail store, physical brick and mortar store, so we operate in a different way," he added.

McMillon said he was excited about the way Flipkart and digital payments arm PhonePe were growing. "The Flipkart business has now reached 300,000 marketplace sellers and PhonePe has 300 million users, which is just amazing numbers. Both are growing very well," he said.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #Doug McMillon #Flipkart #PhonePe #Walmart
first published: Aug 25, 2021 10:36 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.