SC dismisses plea by Amazon, Flipkart seeking relief from CCI probe

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) can continue its investigation against Amazon and Flipkart after four weeks under Section 3 of the Competition Act, the Supreme Court said in its judgement on August 9 quashing the final hope of relief the two companies had.

Amazon and Flipkart had moved the apex court on July 28 seeking relief from the investigation of the CCI after losing their appeals in lower courts. Last month, the division bench of the Karnataka High Court in its judgement said that it failed to understand why Amazon and Flipkart did not want to participate in the enquiry by CCI adding that the antitrust body was just asking for "inquisitorial departmental proceedings".

It had also stated that in case the companies were not involved in any violation, they should not feel shy in facing an enquiry.

"Now is the way for CCI to investigate both companies. It’s a big milestone order . Justice given. No scope for Amazon and Flipkart to avoid investigation," said president B C Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal of Confederation of All India Traders.

Amazon and Flipkart did not immediately respond to media query.

Last month even Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the companies should refrain from forum shopping and let the CCI investigate if they were doing an honest business.

The issue dates back to October 2019 when the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), a group representing small and medium business owners in the national capital, submitted a plea with CCI against the country's two companies, accusing them of anti-competitive practices, predatory pricing and preferential treatment of sellers among others.

DVM filed the complaints under Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act. The CCI in January 2020 directing the director-general to conduct a probe.

This order was challenged by Amazon through a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court in February 2020. The high court put the CCI’s investigation on hold the same month.

After months of hearing, Justice PS Dinesh Kumar dismissed the writ petition on June 11, 2021. This order was challenged by the two companies in the division bench of the same court.

After losing their case it in the division bench as well, they had moved the SC last month.