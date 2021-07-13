From Renu Satti to Bhavesh Gupta: Meet the people likely to make it to Paytm's DRHP

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Image: WikiMedia Commons)

One97 Communications, which owns and operates Paytm, has identified key management personnel who are likely to make it to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), according to sources privy to the development.

The company, on July 12, received approval from its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to raise Rs 12,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares, paving way for one of India's largest initial public offerings (IPO) in recent times.

Paytm will be filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) shortly, the first step towards a public listing.

Interestingly, the list includes people who have spent more than a decade with the company to executives who joined Paytm barely three months ago.