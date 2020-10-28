172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|freshtohome-gets-121-million-from-investment-corporation-of-dubai-clutch-of-other-investors-6023871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meat and fish e-tailer FreshToHome raises $121 million Series C round

Post-Covid-19 the online fish and meat ecommerce business has been booming, buoyed by this opportunity FreshToHome has managed to attract deep pocketed investors on its board in its Series C round

Moneycontrol News

FreshToHome, an online retailer of seafood and poultry said on October 28 that it has raised $121 million in a Series C funding round led by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, Bahrain-based Investcorp, Ascent Capital, the US Development Finance Corporation, the Allana Group and its existing backer-venture firm Iron Pillar.

FreshToHome enables its marketplace sellers to source and sell meat and fish directly from livestock farmers and fishermen in most major  Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the current round, the startup was valued between $300-350 million, a person familiar with the matter said.

“COVID-19 transformed the fish and meat purchasing behaviour of consumers dramatically. Due to safety concerns, consumers made the habit-forming shift to e-commerce and we saw online demand for our products going up many folds this year thanks to safety guarantee of “100% Fresh and 0% Chemicals,” said Shan Kadavil, co-founder and CEO of FreshToHome

FreshToHome currently processes 15 lakh orders a month, and has an annual revenue run rate of Rs 600 crore, the company said.

“ FreshToHome is a leader in leveraging AI-based technology and business innovation to bring a superior value proposition to customers and suppliers in a large and important market. At ICD, we seek to partner with companies like FreshToHome that are able to break new ground for the greater good while also enjoying a large shareholder value creation opportunity,” said Khalifa Al Daboos, Deputy CEO of Investment Corporation of Dubai.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Startup

