Flipkart moves Supreme Court to seek relief from CCI's investigation

Walmart-owned Flipkart has moved the Supreme Court to seek relief from an investigation from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) after the division bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed its petition.

Taking a leaf from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's recent remark, the Karnataka High Court in its 156-page long order had said that the court failed to understand why Amazon and Flipkart did not want to participate in the enquiry by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) adding that the anti-trust body was just asking for "inquisitorial departmental proceedings".

It also stated that in case the companies were not involved in any violation, they should not feel shy in facing an enquiry.

While the judgement was pronounced on July 23, the copy of the detailed order got published on July 26.