MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Flipkart acquires electronics recommerce firm Yaantra

With this acquisition, Flipkart will provide a comprehensive service ecosystem to its customers that takes care of the entire lifecycle of smartphones.

Priyanka Sahay
January 13, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)


Flipkart Group has acquired electronics recommerce firm Yaantra to enhance its after sale offerings for its consumers in the smartphone segment, the company said in a statement on January 13.


The company did not disclose size of the deal.


Incorporated in 2013 by Jayant Jha, Ankit Saraf and Anmol Gupta, Yaantra, repairs and sells refurbished consumer tech products such as smartphones and laptops. With this acquisition, Flipkart will provide a comprehensive service ecosystem to its customers that takes care of the entire lifecycle of smartphones.


The recommerce market in India is growing at a rapid pace. However, the Indian smartphone refurbishment market is largely unorganized and fragmented, which has posed trust and convenience issues for end consumers. With the acquisition of Yaantra, Flipkart will enable greater access to affordable refurbished smartphones, offering value and convenience for the end consumers.


Following this acquisition, Yaantra's team  will report to Prakash Sikaria, senior vice president of Flipkart.

Close

Related stories


“India is one of the fastest-growing markets for electronic goods, with smartphones being one of the most in-demand. There is a large set of consumers who aspire to own branded devices, but prices are sometimes prohibitive. This is where Yaantra fits in perfectly. Their recommerce value chain and refurbishment capability will allow Flipkart to create a very meaningful recommerce offering. This will not only help us further our commitment to addressing consumer needs, but also reduce the negative impact of overproduction on the environment, considering our strong focus on sustainability," said Prakash Sikaria, senior vice president, growth and marketing, Flipkart.

Mobile phones happens to be one of the strongest categories for e-commerce companies including Flipkart. During the Diwali festive sale last year, this category witnessed sale worth Rs 68 crore every hour, according to data released by consultancy firm Redseer.

Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #Flipkart #recommerce #yaantra
first published: Jan 13, 2022 05:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.