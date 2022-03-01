English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Fintech firm Kuhoo raises $20 million seed fund from West Bridge

    Named after the sweet sound of the bird Cuckoo, Kuhoo aims to provide online loans to students aspiring to study in universities both in India and abroad.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Fintech platform Kuhoo on March 1 announced to have raised a whopping $20 million seed fund from West Bridge Capital. The firm aims to utilise this fund to transform the student loan fintech sector.

    Named after the sweet sound of the bird Cuckoo, Kuhoo aims to provide online loans to students aspiring to study in universities both in India and abroad. It is also the first student loan provider to offer products across various streams like engineering, MBA, executive education, online courses, coaching classes, and even new age courses.

    ALSO READ: DealShare raises $45 million in series E funding at $1.7 billion valuation

    "We are on a mission to make Indian students Atmanirbhar. In our cumulative experience of over 30 years in lending to Indian students, we have observed that many talented students do not apply to good universities because they worry about burdening their parents with high costs of fees & living expenses. We want to change this. At Kuhoo, we combine our vast experience with advanced technology & data science to create risk & credit models. These models help us evaluate students' potential employability and future incomes for various courses students enrol in," Kuhoo's founder Prashant A Bhonsle said in a statement.

    "With this unique ability, Kuhoo can offer different products best suited to individual profiles of students from varied family backgrounds. The other - usually underrated - benefit to the students will be that this loan will help them build credit history while studying. As we all know that in today's world, a good credit score ensures that the students will get access to the best financial products like credit cards, other loans, etc., once they start working," he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Bhonsle further added that they wish to give the most dignified experience to students, parents, universities, and all our partners though their financial assistance.

    "We have closely followed the Indian education sector for over a decade now. With the rising costs of education, we believe that India needs loan providers who comprehensively understand the problems of students, parents, and academic institutes. Assessing future employability & income of students are two of the biggest challenges for existing banks and NBFCs that are offering student loans. We are glad that we have found the right entrepreneur in Prashant," West Bridge Capital partner Deepak Ramineedi said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Fintech firm #Kuhoo #Startup Funding #West Bridge Capital
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 07:41 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.