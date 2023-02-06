English
    Explained | How a new angel tax provision has struck fear in startups, VCs

    In an about-turn that no one saw coming, the government seems to have tightened the noose on foreign funding for startups even as the sector grapples with a funding crunch with no end in sight

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    February 06, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
    The angel tax regime was originally started in 2012 as an anti-abuse measure to prevent money laundering. (Representative image)

    On January 31, the government’s annual Economic Survey painted a picture of reform for a ghar wapsi of Indian start-ups which had moved abroad.

    It suggested multiple changes in the taxation regime and capital flow regulation to encourage young companies to shift their domicile back to India.

    Startups and investors saw it as a precursor to bigger things. Perhaps, their long-standing demand of taxing the returns of investments in private firms at the same rate as their listed  counterparts was on the horizon. Or that of simplifying the tax regime around employee stock options.

    But that was not to be. To make matters worse, the government actually went on a reverse gear on startup reforms the following day as it announced the budget.