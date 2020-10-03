172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|big-billion-days-to-start-on-october-16-flipkart-partners-with-paytm-to-offer-cashback-5918401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Billion Days to start on October 16: Flipkart partners with Paytm to offer cashback

This year, the sale event will create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfil consumer demand.

Priyanka Sahay

Walmart-owned Flipkart's largest annual sale, the six-day-long Big Billion Days (BBD) begins on October 16, the company said in a statement on October 2.

The sale will open for the company's premium customers, Flipkart Plus, a day in advance.

Strengthening its efforts to provide consumers attractive finance options, this year, Flipkart has partnered with rival Paytm to offer assured cashback to consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI.

Close

Flipkart Group houses fin-tech firm PhonePe which directly competes with Paytm.

related news

The company will also allow its customers to avail of a 10 percent instant discount through their SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other leading bank credit and debit cards. Debit-card EMIs on select cards (with no minimum balance) and Flipkart Pay Later continue to bring credit access to consumers.

This year, the sale event will create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfil consumer demand.

Flipkart has enabled thousands of new sellers to join its platform in the last six months.

To strengthen its existing supply chain capabilities, it also claims to have expanded its Kirana onboarding programme to include more than 50,000 Kiranas, who will in turn make last-mile deliveries to consumers in more than 850 cities.

Through this initiative, e-commerce will become more personalised for consumers across the country while also creating additional income streams for its Kirana partners.

"This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart’s commitment to provide value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs and sellers, and employment generation through e-commerce. Through strong partnerships with brands and sellers we have tapped into the power of interconnected businesses and technology to bring consumers a wide range of products at great prices at their doorsteps this festive season," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

The company is working with celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sudeep Kiccha, and Mahesh Babu, who will be seen in creative avatars as they engage with The Big Billion Days event.

Flipkart claims to be having a registered customer base of 250 million.

Rival Amazon is yet to announce the date of its annual sale -- The Great Indian Festival. Every year, the two companies lock horns during this period to dominate the market leadership position.

Following the pandemic, this year, festive season sale has become all the more crucial as more and more customers are sticking to the online channels to make purchases.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Amazon #BBD #Big Billion Days #festive sale #Flipkart

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.