    Ant Group nominee Douglas Feagin resigns from Zomato's board

    Earlier this month, Feagin also resigned from Paytm's Board of Directors as a non-executive, non-independent director, a month after selling shares worth $125 million via block deal.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 09:08 PM IST

    Ant Group’s nominee to Zomato's board, Douglas Feagin, has resigned as a non-executive, non-independent director of the company, a couple of months after Chinese fintech major sold shares in the food tech platform.

    Ant is an affiliate company of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, which sold $200 million of shares in Zomato in November. It still holds around 10 percent stake in Zomato.

    "Zomato’s accomplishments in the pursuit of developing the food delivery business in India and creating happier everyday lives for people have been impressive. In recognition of the company’s growth as a publicly
    listed company and the maturity of the business, at the request of the nominating shareholder, I hereby resign from my position as a director on the Board of Directors of Zomato," the regulatory filing quoted Feagin as saying.

    "I remain confident in Zomato’s management team and wish for their continued success," Feagin added.