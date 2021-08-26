SpiceJet says Boeing 737 Max airplanes to fly by September-end, settles with lessor Avolon

SpiceJet, the only Indian carrier to operate Boeing 737 Max aircraft, said it expects to restart operations of the grounded airplanes around September-end this year.

The Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes around the world.

In a statement released on August 26, the airline said it has entered into a settlement with Avolon, a major lessor of the MAX aircraft, paving the way for the its 737 MAX fleet to return to service.

"The airline expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September 2021 subject to regulatory approvals," SpiceJet added. It did not provide further details on how the settlement with Avolon was reached.

“I am delighted to share that our 737 MAXs will be back in the air soon. As India emerges from COVID-19 and air traffic picks up again, the MAX aircraft will play a major role in our future expansion. With a better and a more efficient fleet back in operation we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs improving our bottom line,” SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in the press release.

India’s aviation regulator banned Boeing 737 Max planes from operating after a Lion Air Max aircraft crashed in October 2018 and one operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa in March 2019, killing 157 people, including four Indians.

Earlier this month, an official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials had said the regulator is examining whether Boeing 737 Max planes will be allowed to fly in India again and will take two to three months to decide.