SpiceJet says Boeing 737 Max airplanes to fly by September-end, settles with lessor Avolon

The airline today said that it has entered into a settlement with Avolon, a major lessor of MAX aircraft, paving the way for the airline’s 737 MAX aircraft to start to return to service.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
SpiceJet said it expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September 2021 subject to regulatory approvals

SpiceJet said it expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September 2021 subject to regulatory approvals

 
 
SpiceJet, the only Indian carrier to operate Boeing 737 Max aircraft, said it expects to restart operations of the grounded airplanes around September-end this year.

The Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes around the world.

In a statement released on August 26, the airline said it has entered into a settlement with Avolon, a major lessor of the MAX aircraft, paving the way for the its 737 MAX fleet to return to service.

"The airline expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September 2021 subject to regulatory approvals," SpiceJet added. It did not provide further details on how the settlement with Avolon was reached.

“I am delighted to share that our 737 MAXs will be back in the air soon. As India emerges from COVID-19 and air traffic picks up again, the MAX aircraft will play a major role in our future expansion. With a better and a more efficient fleet back in operation we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs improving our bottom line,” SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in the press release.

India’s aviation regulator banned Boeing 737 Max planes from operating after a Lion Air Max aircraft crashed in October 2018 and one operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa in March 2019, killing 157 people, including four Indians.

Earlier this month, an official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials had said the regulator is examining whether Boeing 737 Max planes will be allowed to fly in India again and will take two to three months to decide.

The DGCA is conducting pilot training, flight testing and software testing on the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the official added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #737-Max #Boeing #Civil Aviation #DGCA #reinstate #SpiceJet
first published: Aug 26, 2021 02:39 pm

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

