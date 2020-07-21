App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet acqui-hires airline technology company and Ixigo subsidiary Travenues

Bengaluru-based Travenues is a subsidiary of AI-based travel app Ixigo.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Low cost airline SpiceJet on July 21 said it has acqui-hired the team and technology of Travenues, a Bengaluru-based airline technology company that built several innovative products for airline e-commerce.

Travenues was launched in 2019 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ixigo, the AI-based travel app.

With this acqui-hire, the technology team of Travenues has joined SpiceJet, which will inherit the airline technology and commerce platform built by Travenues, which specialises in developing customer-engagement platforms, including apps and those used for payments.

"There were around 15 people in Travenues and majority of them have been absorbed by SpiceJet," an industry source told Moneycontrol.

Commenting on the deal, airline's Ashish Vikram, the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, said: "This acqui-hire will help SpiceJet strengthen its e-commerce platforms as we continue to innovate across multiple technology areas and achieve our vision of being the worldwide leader in aviation technology.”

Last year, Travenues had signed its first technology partnership with SpiceJet for digital transformation of its consumer-facing experiences. The acquisition now cements the engagement.

For Ixigo, it was a 'strategic decision' to go ahead with the acqui-hire deal.  "At this point, ixigo is focussing on its core OTA business which is bouncing back strongly post the pandemic,"Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder and CEO ixigo, told Moneycontrol in a statement.

The company declined to share further details on the deal size, or the stake percent sold.

What does Travenues do?

In response to the question, ixigo gave two examples of how Travenues can develop current consumer facing technology for airlines:

* You need to book a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. You open the airline app. You are automatically signed-in. The app knows that you prefer to take the early morning flight, sit in an aisle seat, and pre-order your breakfast. Your loyalty status of Silver entitles you to have priority check-in and Bag-Out-First privileges, and the app applies all of this automatically. The app also knows that you always pay through UPI and is the default chosen payment mode. You finish your booking under a minute.

* Your admin has booked you on a flight from Delhi to Chennai. He has provided your contact number in the booking as you had requested. Your booking automatically gets attached to your airline account. You get a notification nudging you that your flight leaves at 1130AM and lands at 1430PM. You are too early for lunch at Delhi and too late when you land in Chennai. The app reminds you to add a Veg Meal to your booking at a discounted rate. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #aviation news #ixigo #SpiceJet

