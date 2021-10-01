MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Spandana CFO Satish Kottakota, CSO Abdul Feroz Khan resign

While Kottakota's resignation has come into immediate effect, Khan would vacate his position on November 15, 2021, the company announced.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd on October 1 announced the resignations of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Satish Kottakota and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Abdul Feroz Khan.

The Board of Directors had "accepted the resignations", the company said in a regulatory filing, issued under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

While Kottakota's resignation has come into immediate effect, Khan would vacate his position on November 15, 2021, Spandana noted.

The reason behind the resignation of Kottakota was stated as: "health and personal reasons". In Khan's case, the company cited "business opportunities outside the Spandana Group" as the reason behind his exit.

"The Board of the Directors had pursuant to a resolution dated October 1, 2021 accepted the above resignations and placed on record its sincere appreciation for Mr. Satish Kottakota and Mr. Abdul Feroz Khan’s service and contribution to the Company during their tenure as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, respectively," the regulatory filing noted.

Close
The new CFO and CSO, who would replace Kottakota and Khan, respectively, were yet to be named.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #business news #Companies #Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
first published: Oct 1, 2021 07:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.