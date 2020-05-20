App
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 02:32 PM IST

Space Matrix join hands with US-based IA Interior

"The strategic partnership will help bring in global best practices and have a positive impact on the future of workplace design in India," Space Matrix said in a statement.

PTI

Singapore-based workplace design consultancy firm Space Matrix on Wednesday said it has tied up with US-based IA Interior Architects as part of the company's expansion and growth plans.

Space Matrix has offices across six cities in India, which contributes over 50 percent of the 2,000 projects executed globally.

The firm works with clients from various sectors, including IT, ITeS, pharmaceuticals, consulting, and banking and finance, and insurance (BFSI).

The two companies have partnered to provide better design services and capabilities to serve their clients.

"As Asian companies expand in the west and US companies continue their expansion across Asia, this partnership gives us the ability to provide global perspectives and solutions to our clients and marks the next phase of our growth journey as we spread our wings globally," said Arsh Chaudhry, CEO, Space Matrix.

Partnering with Space Matrix gives IA Interior the strongest platform to expand and bring collective passion to this new market, said David Bourke, IA's Co-CEO/President.

Founded in 2001, Space Matrix has over 500 professionals globally.

First Published on May 20, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #Business #IA Interior Architects #India #Space Matrix

