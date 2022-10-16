Shree Cement appoints ex-MD, CEO of ACC, Ambuja Cement as designated MD

Representational image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shree Cement has appointed Neeraj Akhoury as "additional director designated as managing director" following the resignation of Benu Gopal Bangur as chairman of the company. Akhoury has been appointed for five years with effect from October 14, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Benu Gopal Bangur, having been at the helm of the Kolkata-based company since incorporation in 1979 and considering his advanced age, tendered his resignation as director and chairman with effect from the close of business hours on October 14.

ALSO READ: Shree Cement Q2 Result | Profit slumps 67% on year to Rs 189 crore as input costs jump

Hari Mohan Bangur, who until now was managing director, has been made chairman with effect from October 15. His son Prashant Bangur has been promoted to vice chairman from joint managing director.

Akhoury started his career at Tata Steel in 1993, working in sales, marketing, and logistics in both the cement and steel divisions.

He joined the Holcim Group in 1999 and worked as a member of the executive committee responsible for corporate affairs, followed by sales. In 2011, he moved to Nigeria as CEO and MD of Holcim AshakaCem. Later, he was made strategy & business development director for the Middle East & Africa at the Holcim headquarters in Paris.

Akhoury was MD & CEO of ACC from 2017 to 2020 and of Ambuja Cements from February 2020 to September 2022.

He is a graduate of economics from Allahabad University and holds an MBA from the University of Liverpool. He also did a one-year general management programme at XLRI Jamshedpur and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.