App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shoppers Stop appoints Rajiv Suri as MD, CEO

Shoppers Stop Promoter Chairman Chandru L Raheja also announced his retirement from the current position and handed over the reins to B S Nagesh, elevating him from his current role as non-executive vice chairman to the non-executive chairman of the company with immediate effect, the company added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Reuters)
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Reuters)

Retail major Shoppers Stop today said it has appointed Rajiv Suri as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. The company, which announced resignation of its MD and long term associate Govind Shrikhande from the company, said Suri has been elevated from his current role as the CEO to the MD & CEO of the company to lead the next phase of expansion.

"Shrikhande informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down from his post from close of business hours of June 30, 2018," the company said in a statement.

Suri was appointed as the CEO of the company in January this year.

Shoppers Stop Promoter Chairman Chandru L Raheja also announced his retirement from the current position and handed over the reins to B S Nagesh, elevating him from his current role as non-executive vice chairman to the non-executive chairman of the company with immediate effect, the company added.

Further, the company said Abanti Sankaranarayanan, an Independent Director of the company, has decided to step down.

"The Board has appointed Ameera Shah, as an Independent Director of the company who is the Promoter & Managing Director of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd," it added.

The company also announced the appointment of Karunakaran Mohanasundaram, as the Chief Financial Officer.

Last year US-based online retail giant Amazon had picked up 5 per cent stake in Shoppers Stop.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 10:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Shoppers Stop Ltd

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.