App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Aurobindo Pharma, target Rs 485: Vinay Rajani

We recommend selling Aurobindo Pharma for the downside target of Rs 485 with a stop loss placed at Rs 570.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vinay Rajani

Aurobindo Pharma has broken down from the long-term upward sloping trend line. The price has been forming the lower top and lower bottom formation on the weekly chart.

The stock has been trading below the short-term and long-term moving averages. Volumes have been rising along with the price fall.

Oscillators have been showing weakness on the daily as well as weekly charts. Bearish rounding top formation is witnessed on the weekly charts.

We recommend selling Aurobindo Pharma for the downside target of Rs 485 with a stop loss placed at Rs 570.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical Analyst, PCG Desk, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investmentdecisions.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.