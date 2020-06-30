App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI grants more time for Franklin Templeton MF audit: Report

SEBI has reportedly given the auditor Chokshi & Chokshi time until first week of August to submit its findings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for the audit in the investigation into the schemes wound up by Franklin Templeton.

The market regulator gave the auditor Chokshi & Chokshi, time until the end of July or first week of August to submit its findings, Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) declined to comment when contacted by Business Standard.

related news

SEBI had around a month ago ordered an investigation into the closure of six schemes by Franklin Templeton MF.

Mumbai-based Chokshi & Chokshi was originally supposed to submit its findings in the first week of July.

Also read: Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC’s stay on voting in investors’ interest?

"Initially, SEBI had given Chokshi & Chokshi 30 days. However, the scope of the probe is quite wide and SEBI has allowed more time," a source told the publication.

The Gujarat High Court had on June 3 issued a stay order on the e-voting process that Templeton had initiated for choosing either its own trustees or Deloitte for the winding-up process of the six debt schemes.

Postponing the audit report might further delay the e-voting process, which was originally scheduled to held between June 9 and 11.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:53 am

tags #Franklin Templeton India crisis #SEBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.