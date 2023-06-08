Scheduled commercial banks can set their own limits for borrowing in call money, says RBI Governor Das

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 8 said the scheduled commercial banks can set their own limits for borrowing in call money and notice money markets, within the prescribed prudential limits for inter-bank liabilities.

"With a view to provide better flexibility for managing their liquidity it is being decided that schedule commercial banks, excluding small finance banks, can set their own limits for borrowing in call money and notice money markets, within the prescribed prudential limits for inter-bank liabilities," Das said.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI on June 8 kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent in a unanimous decision.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)