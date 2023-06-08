English
    Scheduled commercial banks can set their own limits for borrowing in call money, says RBI Governor Das

    The six-member Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI on June 8 kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent in a unanimous decision.

    Manish M. Suvarna
    June 08, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 8 said the scheduled commercial banks can set their own limits for borrowing in call money and notice money markets, within the prescribed prudential limits for inter-bank liabilities.

    "With a view to provide better flexibility for managing their liquidity it is being decided that schedule commercial banks, excluding small finance banks, can set their own limits for borrowing in call money and notice money markets, within the prescribed prudential limits for inter-bank liabilities," Das said.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for more details)

    Manish M. Suvarna
    Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 10:49 am