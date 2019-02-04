App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

SBI's exposure to DHFL is Rs 11,000 crore: Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Kumar said that the exposure is secured, serviceable and the cash flows are positive

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) last week reported a steady profit for the December quarter. Rajnish Kumar, chairman of SBI, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the lender's financial performance.

In terms of slippages, Kumar said, in FY19 guidance was that fresh slippages will not exceed 2 percent and till Q3, our slippages are Rs 32,000 crore, which includes the increase in the outstanding in respect of non-performing assets (NPAs) accounts and our loan book now is currently at Rs 21.5 crore. By March end, it will be Rs 23 lakh crore. So this guidance which I had given that our NPA would not exceed Rs 40,000 crore fresh slippages, we are very much within that range. It can be lower, it can be Rs 40,000 crore but not likely to be substantially higher than that."

Talking about the bank's exposure to DHFL, Kumar said, "We have Rs 11,000 crore exposure and in last three years when we merged the bank, our bank and associate banks taken together was Rs 8,000 crore, so there has not been much increase and the exposure is secured, it is serviceable, the cash flows are positive."

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DHFL #Results Boardroom #SBI #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.