SBI savings account: How to change, update email ID online

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) enables its customers to change or update their email ID linked to their savings account. This can be done either online or through the mobile app or by visiting the SBI branch.

So, if you have recently changed your email ID then get it updated with your bank. This will help you to keep a tab on all your transactions.

Updating your email ID online - Here is how

-Visit SBI official website www.onlinesbi.com

-Click on 'Profile-Personal Details-Change email ID'

-This will be under 'My Accounts', appearing on the left panel of the screen.

-On the next page, select the Account number, input the email ID and click on Submit.

-Changes to an email address can be self-approved using OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

You can also alternatively select the branch approval option and submit the same at the branch.

Here is how to update your email ID by visiting any SBI branch

-Visit your nearest SBI branch.

-Fill in a Letter of Request

-Submit the above letter.

-After necessary verification, the update will be done by the branch.

-You will receive an SMS on your updated email ID regarding the same.

-You can also update your email ID via SBI mobile app

Here is how to update your email ID by via SBI mobile app

-At first, you need to log in to the SBI mobile app.

-From the Menu tab, go to 'My Profile' and click on the edit icon.

-Enter the email ID.

-Now generate OTP and enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number.

-Now, click on 'Submit'.