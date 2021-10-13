SBI life Q2 Net Profit seen up 14.5% YoY to Rs. 343.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

SBI_Life

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects SBI life to report net profit at Rs. 343.1 crore up 14.5% year-on-year (up 53.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 27.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 96.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 16,363.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 15.4% Y-o-Y (up 48.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 345.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

