SBI Life Insurance Q3 Net Profit seen up 0.1% YoY to Rs. 390 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects SBI Life Insurance to report net profit at Rs. 390 crore up 0.1% year-on-year (down 4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,194 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 16.7% Y-o-Y (down 16.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 506.2 crore.

