SBI Life Insurance Q3 Net Profit seen up 0.1% YoY to Rs. 390 cr: ICICI Direct

January 20, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects SBI Life Insurance to report net profit at Rs. 390 crore up 0.1% year-on-year (down 4% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,194 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 16.7% Y-o-Y (down 16.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 506.2 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 
TAGS: #banking & financial services #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #SBI Life Insurance
first published: Jan 20, 2021 07:56 pm

