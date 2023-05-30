SAP Labs starts constructing second office in Bengaluru, to create 15,000 jobs

Groundbreaking of the new SAP Labs campus in Bengaluru.

SAP Labs India has started constructing its second office in Bengaluru, spread over 41 acres and is expected to be able to accommodate 15,000 people. The company performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the new campus in Devanahalli on May 29.

In a statement, SAP Labs India MD and SVP Sindhu Gangadharan said that the company is deepening its investments in the country with the new campus, and will create 15,000 new jobs in the city. The first phase of the campus is expected to be operational by 2025.

“This campus in Devanahalli, North Bangalore will be a reflection of SAP’s vision towards minimizing environmental impact and is designed to be Net Zero, Water Positive, and Carbon Neutral in operations. Additionally, employee wellness and inclusivity would be central to the people’s experience at SAP’s new campus. We are elated at the commencement of construction work and can’t wait to further elevate people’s experiences at SAP with this new campus,” she said in a statement.

This would mark SAP’s second office in the city where its largest R&D hub worldwide is already situated. According to the company, Bengaluru contributes 40 percent of SAP’s global research and development.

In a previous media roundtable, Gandadharan said that a quarter of the company’s patents come from Bengaluru, and it is the reason the company is doubling down on its investments in India. “Talent acquisition has been phenomenal for us and we will definitely hire around 1,000 people this year,” Gangadharan said at a media roundtable on April 27.

SAP recently undertook layoffs as well, but Gangadharan said 2-3 percent of the company’s global workforce had been impacted.