Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Here's how to watch and what to expect

(Image: Samsung)

It's almost here. The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy foldable phones will be unveiled in the company's home town of Seoul, South Korea.

The technology giant has already been teasing the event for a while now. Here's how you can watch it.

Where can I watch the event?

So, the hype did get to you or at least got you curious enough to check out the next gen foldable phones. Don't fret, all you need to do is tune into Samsung's official YouTube channel or the company's official website at 4:30 pm IST.

What can I expect from the event?

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, to keep it simple but that's not all. While Samsung's foldable devices are due for big updates, so are their smartwatch line and tablets.

According to various leaks, Samsung's Galaxy Z foldables will have a new hinge. On the Galaxy Z Fold 5, this will mean less visible creases and the ability to close completely flat with two screens folded.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will possibly see a new, larger cover screen which might be a 3.4-inch 720 x 748 display. The new Galaxy smartwatch is likely to be powered by an in-house Exynos chip. The Galaxy Tab S9 will ship with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon with a premium AMOLED display and S-Pen support.

Of course, none of this is official yet but we will be covering all the major announcements from the event. So, stay tuned.