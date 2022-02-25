Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India with 48MP camera, 5000 mAh battery: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03 is a new budget smartphone launched with a 48MP dual-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India is a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000. The Galaxy A03 is the third smartphone under the series after the Galaxy A03 Core and Galaxy A03s launched last year in India. Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India starts at Rs 10,499.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A03 in two storage options. The base 3GB + 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 10,499. There is also a 4GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs 11,999. The new budget smartphone comes in three colours - Black, Blue, Red.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display. The screen has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a Unisoc T606 SoC under the hood. The device is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Users can use a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB. There is a dual-camera setup on the back. The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 48MP main camera sensor. It also has a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 5MP front camera.

The device packs a 5000 mAh battery. It comes with 10W charging support out of the box. Samsung has launched the Galaxy A03 in India with Android 11. The phone runs One UI Core 3.1 out of the box.