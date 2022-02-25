English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India with 48MP camera, 5000 mAh battery: Check price, specifications

    Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India starts at Rs 10,499.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
    Samsung Galaxy A03 is a new budget smartphone launched with a 48MP dual-camera setup.

    Samsung Galaxy A03 is a new budget smartphone launched with a 48MP dual-camera setup.


    Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India is a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000. The Galaxy  A03 is the third smartphone under the series after the Galaxy A03 Core and Galaxy A03s launched last year in India. Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India starts at Rs 10,499.

    Samsung Galaxy A03 price in India

    Samsung has launched the Galaxy A03 in two storage options. The base 3GB + 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 10,499. There is also a 4GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs 11,999. The new budget smartphone comes in three colours - Black, Blue, Red.


    Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications 

    Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display. The screen has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a Unisoc T606 SoC under the hood. The device is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

    Also check: Best smartphones under Rs 15000 in India

    Close

    Related stories

    Users can use a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB. There is a dual-camera setup on the back. The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 48MP main camera sensor. It also has a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 5MP front camera.

    The device packs a 5000 mAh battery. It comes with 10W charging support out of the box. Samsung has launched the Galaxy A03 in India with Android 11. The phone runs One UI Core 3.1 out of the box. 
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy A03 #smartphones
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 02:37 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.