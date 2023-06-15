Sajjan Jindal, M&M and Hinduja eyeing a slice of MG Motor’s Indian arm?

mg motor metaverse

JSW chairman and leading industrialist Sajjan Jindal is looking at acquiring a sizeable stake in MG Motor India, the subsidiary of Shanghai-based SAIC Motor Corporation, a report has claimed.

As per the broad contours of the possible deal, Jindal would own 45-48 percent stake, while 5-8 percent would be owned by by MG Motor’s dealers and Indian employees, with SAIC holding the remaining stake, The Economic Times has reported. If it holds, then the company would no longer be a Chinese entity.

The plan has been approved by the government; the report claimed.

A well-informed source told Moneycontrol, on condition of anonymity, that some talks were on but could be “inconclusive”.

When contacted by Moneycontrol, JSW spokesperson said "We prefer not to provide any comments regarding market speculations." MG Motor India, when contacted, didn’t comment on the development.

In a separate report, Business Standard claimed that Hinduja Group and M&M were also looking to pick a stake in MG Motor India.

While M&M spokesperson couldn’t be contacted immediately, an MG official, on condition of anonymity, denied holding talks with M&M or the Hinduja Group.

(This is a developing story, please check back for updates)