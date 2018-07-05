Russia to build two new nuclear power units in China

Moscow and Beijing may sign agreements to build additional two power units of 1,200-Megawatt units in China by 2026 and 2027, as per reports by Russia’s state nuclear power corporation Rosatom.

“We’ve signed new intergovernmental accords with our Chinese partners for construction of the sixth and seventh Tianwan units and on the provision of a new site for us. At least two more units will become the subject of separate agreements between us and the People’s Republic of China,” said Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Rosatom in a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Speaking of the global status of Rosatom, Likhachev told, “As of today, we have 35 nuclear power units contracted as parts of intergovernmental accords, and it accounts for 67 percent of the world’s combined foreign construction.”

In a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, last month, President Vladimir Putin mentioned that energy is the most important sector of cooperation.

“Russia remains the largest supplier of fuel to the Chinese market. Last year, we supplied more than 50 million tons of oil. By April, this number increased by another 26 percent,” he further added.