    Rs 4,760 crore bank fraud: CBI registers case against GTL Ltd directors, bankers

    Enquiries revealed that GTL Limited was extending advances to vendors year on year without supply of material and goods. Around 24 banks have together lent money to GTL that include Canara Bank, Dena Bank and ICICI Bank among others.

    Dinesh Unnikrishnan
    January 26, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against GTL Ltd, some unknown bankers and directors for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks for an amount to the tune of Rs 4,760 crore by creating an array of shell firms to divert  bank money.

    According to the central probe agency, the company fraudulently obtained loans from a bank consortium of around 24 lenders and subsequently siphoned off majority of the loan amount in conspiracy with vendors and some bank officials.

    Enquiries revealed that GTL was extending advances to vendors year on year without supply of material and goods. And eventually these advances were provisioned, the agency said. Moneycontrol has reviewed the copy of the First Information Report (FIR).

    To facilitate the fraud, the perpetrators allegedly created various vendor companies in connivance with GTL Ltd, the CBI said. Among the banks, ICICI Bank has an exposure of Rs 650 crore to GTL Ltd, Bank of India Rs 467 crore and Canara Bank has Rs 412 crore.