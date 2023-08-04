Royal Enfield's first EV to hit Indian market in 2025, says EML MD Siddhartha Lal

Siddhartha Lal said, "We are around 2 years away before the product hits the market. We are working super hard on it. We don’t want to give half-baked stuff in the market, our idea is to be totally disruptive."

Eicher Motors MD & CEO Siddhartha Lal has said Royal Enfield will launch its first electric bike in India in 2025. Speaking to media persons after the release of the company's Q1 numbers, Lal said, "EV is very much at the core of Eicher Motors and Royal Enfield. Unless something dramatically changes, it will be within the Royal Enfield and Eicher Motors’ fold."

Lal stressed that despite being 2 years away, preperations for introducing its maiden EV are in full swing.

The legacy bikemaker is setting aside a capacity of around 1-1.5 lakh units for its EVs from its existing manufacturing setup, before the company eventually expands into a new factory, which is earmarked to come up at Cheyyar.

On the point of view about the EVs being within the 'Royal Enfield and Eicher Motors’ fold', Lal explains, "We do explore all options, we look at what others are doing, but we are not trend followers. One also has to think about the core business - is it a sunset business? If you are putting your eggs in something else, you are diluting yourself further. EV will be the future growth engine for Eicher Motors and Royal Enfield, and it will remain within Eicher Motors - there is no action or endeavour to change that at all."

Eicher Motors has set up a bespoke arm to offer a sharper focus on the EV business. The company has already roped in at least 100 engineers led by CTO Umesh Krishnappa.

Lal added in the call, "We are around 2 years away before the product hits the market. We are working super hard on it. We are riding our prototypes; we still have time. We don’t want to give half-baked stuff in the market, our idea is to be totally disruptive. It is not about taking some competition head-on, we are working on a completely different paradigm on EVs. It takes time to put together something really fantastic."

The company has committed over Rs 1,000 crore in capex and a large part of the investment is likely to go into electric vehicle development.

'Best-ever Q1 performance'

Eicher Motors traded in the green by around 1.6 percent after announcing its June quarter results, which Lal dubbed as it's 'best ever'.

The company reported a 50.4 percent rise on profits year-on-year to Rs 918.3 crore for Q1FY24. Its revenues also saw an uptick, rising by 17.3 percent to Rs 3,986.4 crore for the same quarter last year. On the operating front, EBITDA jumped 22.8 percent to Rs 1,020.9 crore with a margin expansion of 110 bps to 25.6 percent compared to year-ago period.