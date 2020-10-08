Ronald McDonald’s renewed sense of purpose

The Coronavirus seems to have been good for one man’s career, Ronald McDonald.

The mascot of fast food chain McDonald’s has a renewed sense of purpose – to serve as a symbol of the importance of masks and social distancing.

Old Ronald began to seem outdated, even in India, where the company started operations only in the late 1990s. Typically, he would be seated on a bench outside the restaurant – his body language being of a man who did not have much to do and had become a sideshow in his own house.

The heady days when everyone, including Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, took a picture with him seemed to have dwindled.

Ronald suffered a further setback in 2016. Gun-carrying people in clown costumes were spotted in certain parts of the US. McDonald’s was forced to shelve Ronald for a while.

At that time, McDonald's spokesman Terri Hickey said, "McDonald's and franchisees in the local markets are mindful of the current climate around clown sightings in communities and as such are being thoughtful in respect to Ronald McDonald's participation in community events for the time being,"

So, on October 6, when McDonald’s India announced that it will open its restaurants in Maharashtra, MoneyControl made an inquiry about the future of Ronald. The company’s response suggested that rumours of his full retirement have been exaggerated.

Sharing an announcement it had made in June, McDonald’s India said Ronald will be used as a medium to communicate the importance of masks and social distancing.

“McDonald statues will now be seen sporting masks across all outlets to encourage more and more people to adopt safe practices to prevent the spread of the pandemic,” the statement said.

It then quoted Arvind RP, Director – Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South). “Ronald is an icon that people and especially children love,” said Arvind.

“We hope that Ronald wearing a mask will make a strong statement and encourage more and more people to follow these very important safety measures.”

Elvis may have left the building, but Ronald McDonald has not.