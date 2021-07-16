Nitin Gadkari says MoRTH has formalised registration process of Vintage Motor Vehicles in India
The minister in a series of tweets said the new rules aim to preserve and promote the heritage of vintage vehicles and will provide hassle-free processing while registering new vehicles and retention of old numbers for already registered vehicles.
July 16, 2021 / 09:53 PM IST
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on July 16 said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has formalised the registration process of Vintage Motor Vehicles in India.
While the MoRTH has not yet published the new rules on its website, the ministry had in November last year published a draft for a new set of rules for vintage vehicles, those over 50 years old.
In its draft, MoRTH had proposed that the issue of a new certificate will cost the owner Rs 20,000 per car and will be valid for a period of 10 years. Subsequently, the renewal of said registration will cost the owner an additional Rs 5,000.
According to the draft, vintage cars will now sport a new registration format in the 10-digit alphanumeric format that all new vehicles in India receive.
The new draft rules also state that age alone will not be the sole qualifier for the vehicle getting a new registration certificate. The vehicle will need to be in its original form without any substantial modification to its chassis, body shell, and engine.
The state Vintage Motor Vehicles State/ Union Territory Committee, which will oversee these registration formalities could reject the registration request if a vehicle is found to not meet the criteria under the specified rules.
The draft also stated that vintage cars will be allowed to run on Indian roads only for display, technical research or taking part in a vintage car rally, refuelling and maintenance, and exhibitions.