Nitin Gadkari says MoRTH has formalised registration process of Vintage Motor Vehicles in India

Representative image

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on July 16 said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has formalised the registration process of Vintage Motor Vehicles in India.

The minister in a series of tweets said the new rules aim to preserve and promote the heritage of vintage vehicles and will provide hassle-free processing while registering new vehicles and retention of old numbers for already registered vehicles.

While the MoRTH has not yet published the new rules on its website, the ministry had in November last year published a draft for a new set of rules for vintage vehicles, those over 50 years old.

In its draft, MoRTH had proposed that the issue of a new certificate will cost the owner Rs 20,000 per car and will be valid for a period of 10 years. Subsequently, the renewal of said registration will cost the owner an additional Rs 5,000.

According to the draft, vintage cars will now sport a new registration format in the 10-digit alphanumeric format that all new vehicles in India receive.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The new draft rules also state that age alone will not be the sole qualifier for the vehicle getting a new registration certificate. The vehicle will need to be in its original form without any substantial modification to its chassis, body shell, and engine.

The state Vintage Motor Vehicles State/ Union Territory Committee, which will oversee these registration formalities could reject the registration request if a vehicle is found to not meet the criteria under the specified rules.

The draft also stated that vintage cars will be allowed to run on Indian roads only for display, technical research or taking part in a vintage car rally, refuelling and maintenance, and exhibitions.