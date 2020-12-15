MARKET NEWS

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani shares 3 entrepreneurship lessons he learnt from his father Dhirubhai Ambani

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani spoke about the entrepreneurship lessons he learnt from his farther Dhirubhai Ambani during a conversation with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook Fuel for India 2020.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 02:56 PM IST
RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on December 15 spoke about three lessons on entrepreneurship he learnt from his father Dhirubhai Ambani, who founded the conglomerate, during a conversation with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook Fuel for India 2020.

Zuckerberg praised Dhirubhai Ambani's vision, and said he has an "incredible legacy" in India.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg discuss India's digital future

Mukesh Ambani then spoke about the three entrepreneurship lessons the RIL founder instilled in him:

- Courage and self belief: "All of us know as entrepreneurs that we don't succeed at the first attempt, and self-belief comes to you when you fail. And self-belief increases your confidence when you succeed," Ambani said.

Empathy and creativity: "By empathy, I mean, put yourself in the others' shoes, and make sure that how you make them feel is how you would want to feel," he said.

- Importance of relationships and trust: "The whole of Reliance right now, with hundreds of thousands of people, is one big family. We're not related by birth, but we are really woven together by passion, purpose, and conviction. We have faith in one another," Ambani said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Dhirubhai Ambani #Facebook #India #Mark Zuckerberg #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries #stocks
first published: Dec 15, 2020 02:56 pm

