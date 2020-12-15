S&P raises India's FY21 GDP forecast to -7.7%

The scheme comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic as is a part of the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 economic package.

S&P Global Ratings on December 15, raised India's 2020-21 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast to a contraction of 7.7 percent, as against -9 percent projected earlier.

S&P Global did not change its projection that the Indian economy would grow 10 percent in FY22.

"Rising demand and falling infection rates have tempered our expectation of COVID's hit on the Indian economy. S&P Global Ratings has revised real GDP growth to negative 7.7 percent for the year ending March 2021, from negative 9 percent previously," S&P said in a statement.

India's economy plunged 23.9 percent in the first quarter of FY21 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Q2FY21, there was slight recovery, with GDP contracting 7.5 percent.

"It is no surprise that India is following the path of most economies across Asia-Pacific in experiencing a faster-than-expected recovery in manufacturing production," S&P Global Ratings Asia-Pacific chief economist Shaun Roache said.

(With inputs from PTI)