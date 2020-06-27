App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Requested Commerce Ministry to allow export of PPE kits: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing a webinar on the occasion of International MSME Day, Gadkari, who also holds the portfolio of Road Transport and Highways, said about two months ago that India imported PPE kits from China via a special aircraft but now the country's industry and MSMEs were manufacturing lakhs of PPE kits per day.

PTI

SME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he has requested the Commerce Ministry to allow export of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, as the country is producing it in large quantities.

Addressing a webinar on the occasion of International MSME Day, Gadkari, who also holds the portfolio of Road Transport and Highways, said about two months ago that India imported PPE kits from China via a special aircraft but now the country's industry and MSMEs were manufacturing lakhs of PPE kits per day.

"Now, already I have requested the commerce ministry" to allow export of PPE Kits from India, the minister said, adding that it was being considered. Stressing that PPE has export potential, he said that people are getting orders for PPE kits from Dubai, Canada, the US and European countries.

Close

Recently, Indian apparel export industry body AEPC had also urged the government to lift the ban on exports of PPE kits as its production has reached 8 lakh units per day.

related news

Gadkari also launched the report of the GAME National Task Force for MSMEs, entailing industry wide recommendations to boost the units and entrepreneurial dynamism in India.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma; Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Punjab Minister of Education and Public Works Vijay Inder Singla also spoke on the steps their states were taking to boost the MSME Sector, which contribute about 48 percent of India's exports and provide employment to 11 crore people.

The recommendations from the report “Improving Economic Dynamism and Accelerating MSME Growth” are likely to help MSMEs 'Survive, Revive, Thrive and Sustain'.

The task force chaired by K P Krishnan, IAS (Retd), Former Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and co-chaired by Ravi Venkatesan, Founder GAME and Former Chairman of Microsoft India and Bank of Baroda presented the highlights of the recommendations.

The report covers the central and state governments, private sector and industry associations, and cover short and suggests medium term actions and long term strategies that will create an environment where MSMEs can flourish.

The task force has also made a case for localised and simplified communication of government schemes, access to finance for first time borrowers, an enabling business environment through simplification, digitisation and decriminalisation of compliances, strengthening MSME associations and creating dynamic local entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #Business #Commerce Ministry #Economy #India #Nitin Gadkari #SME

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact in Q1 less than what Infosys envisaged: Infosys CEO

COVID-19 impact in Q1 less than what Infosys envisaged: Infosys CEO

Coronavirus pandemic | With 5,318 new cases, Maharashtra breaks records of one-day spike

Coronavirus pandemic | With 5,318 new cases, Maharashtra breaks records of one-day spike

COVID-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health Ministry Data

COVID-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health Ministry Data

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.