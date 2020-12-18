Reliance, BP announce first gas from Asia’s deepest project

Source: Reuters

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP on December 18 announced the start of production from the R Cluster, ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India.

R Cluster, located about 60 km from the existing KG D6 Control & Riser Platform (CRP) off the Kakinada coast, is the first of the three deep-water gas projects in block KG D6 being developed by RIL and BP to come onstream.

The other two projects are: Satellites Cluster and MJ. The three projects together are expected to meet nearly 15 percent of India’s gas demand by 2023, the companies said in a joint statement.

Located at a water depth of greater than 2,000 meters, it is the deepest offshore gas field in Asia and it is expected to reach plateau gas production of about 12.9 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) in 2021.

"We are proud of our partnership with BP that combines our expertise in commissioning gas projects expeditiously, under some of the most challenging geographical and weather conditions. This is a significant milestone in India's energy landscape, for a cleaner and greener gas-based economy. Through our deep-water infrastructure in the Krishna Godavari basin we expect to produce gas and meet the growing clean energy requirements of the nation," RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said.

"This start-up is another example of the possibility of our partnership with Reliance, bringing the best of both companies to help meet India’s rapidly expanding energy needs. Growing India’s own production of cleaner-burning gas to meet a significant portion of its energy demand, these three new KG D6 projects will support the country’s drive to shape and improve its future energy mix," BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said.

The next project, the Satellites Cluster, is expected to come onstream in 2021 followed by the MJ project in 2022, the statement said.

Peak gas production from the three fields is expected to be around 30 mmscmd (1 bcf/d) by 2023 which is expected to be about 25 percent of India’s domestic production, and will help reduce the country’s dependence on imported gas.

These projects will utilise the existing hub infrastructure in KG D6 block. RIL is the operator of KG D6 with a 66.67 percent participating interest and BP holds a 33.33 percent participating interest.