Corporate Buzz podcast | Will 2021 be a year of recovery for the pharma, auto, and banking sectors?

Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas review the auto, pharma and banking sectors in the year 2020, and what is expected to happen in 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 07:01 PM IST

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas review the auto, pharma and banking sectors in the year 2020, and what is expected to happen in 2021.

With vaccinations having already kicked off in the UK and the US, Thomas explains what the Indian pharma sector will be up to in the year 2021, and how they would contribute to the recovery from the pandemic.

The auto industry has seen a sustained demand for the past four months, and he explains why companies may hike prices in January.

He also gives updates on the rescue of PMC Bank, and if the banking sector has seen benefit from the loan moratorium.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast
first published: Dec 18, 2020 07:01 pm

